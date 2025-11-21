Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $22.34 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,919 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,378 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $220.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.92. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

