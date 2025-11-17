Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Transdigm Group worth $43,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,563.88.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,880. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total transaction of $3,838,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,524. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $29,917,993 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TDG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,341.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,840. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,297.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,402.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

