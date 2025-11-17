Y.D. More Investments Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $491.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.20.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.