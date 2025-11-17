Thames Capital Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Sharplink Gaming Inc. $SBET

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Thames Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Sharplink Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sharplink Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBET traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,459,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 9.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. Sharplink Gaming Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12.

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharplink Gaming had a negative net margin of 3,377.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBET. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sharplink Gaming to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharplink Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Sharplink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

