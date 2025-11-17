Thames Capital Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Sharplink Gaming Inc. $SBET

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Thames Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Sharplink Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.
Sharplink Gaming Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBET traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,459,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 9.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. Sharplink Gaming Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12.
Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharplink Gaming had a negative net margin of 3,377.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sharplink Gaming
Sharplink Gaming Company Profile
SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sharplink Gaming
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Nu Holdings Stock Presses Higher—Breakout on Deck?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Battle of the Black Friday Stocks: Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Target
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sharplink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharplink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.