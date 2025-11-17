Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Position Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.44% of Sun Communities worth $69,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,240. This trade represents a 13.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.20. 19,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,059. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $137.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

