Thames Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 97,431 Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter worth $355,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 78,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,297,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nebius Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIS stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.02. 5,573,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,724,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIS. CICC Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

