AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of AMETEK worth $50,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in AMETEK by 20.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.35. 104,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $204.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

