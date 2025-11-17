Contrasting Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) & Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO)

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Massimo Group and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Massimo Group -1.17% -3.96% -1.72% Acushnet 8.80% 27.50% 9.53%

Volatility and Risk

Massimo Group has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acushnet has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Massimo Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Acushnet 1 5 2 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Massimo Group and Acushnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Acushnet has a consensus price target of $76.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.64%. Given Acushnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acushnet is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Massimo Group and Acushnet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Massimo Group $111.21 million 1.19 $1.76 million ($0.02) -158.50 Acushnet $2.46 billion 1.90 $214.30 million $3.66 21.69

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Massimo Group. Massimo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acushnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of Acushnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acushnet beats Massimo Group on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men’s and women’s golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

