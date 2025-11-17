MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.0432 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $585.25 thousand worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

