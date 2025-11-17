Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,661,527 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Zscaler worth $44,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Macquarie started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.36.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.76. 112,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,106.21 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.