Stelrad Group (LON:SRAD) Stock Price Down 12.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) was down 12.1% on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 200 to GBX 190. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stelrad Group traded as low as GBX 142.63 and last traded at GBX 152. Approximately 106,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 92,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.

Stelrad Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.09. The stock has a market cap of £191.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Stelrad Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stelrad is a leading specialist manufacturer and distributor of steel panel radiators in the UK, Europe and Turkey, selling an extensive range of standard and premium steel panel radiators, low surface temperature radiators, towel warmers, decorative steel tubular radiators and other steel “column” radiators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelrad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelrad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.