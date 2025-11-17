Rollbit Coin (RLB) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $112.38 million and $294.79 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin was first traded on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,847,654,057 tokens. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,847,827,829.3679457. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.06160016 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $303,507.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

