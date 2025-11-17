Qubic Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. Qubic has a market cap of $106.99 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 160,343,052,686,286 coins and its circulating supply is 126,531,105,061,619 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 160,343,052,686,286 with 126,531,105,061,619 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000085 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,877,608.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

