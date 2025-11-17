Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.2% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Afbi LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.83 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $614.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

