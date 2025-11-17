The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.43 and last traded at $83.1410, with a volume of 510287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.75.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 77.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

