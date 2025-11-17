Root Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Root Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VWO opened at $54.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $56.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

