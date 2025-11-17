Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.63.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,493. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $103.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,260. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,218,290. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,663.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,027,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $81,927,000 after purchasing an additional 968,919 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

