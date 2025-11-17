UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGM. Argus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.93. 845,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 66.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

