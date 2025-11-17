Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Galaxy Digital from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Galaxy Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,888. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59.

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Douglas R. Deason acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $295,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Ferraro sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $27,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 687,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,765,156. This represents a 52.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,783,333 shares of company stock worth $135,994,323.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Galaxy Digital by 1,110.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

