Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of SRRK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 366,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,456. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $102,836.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,925.88. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 387,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.27 per share, for a total transaction of $14,438,919.78. Following the purchase, the director owned 387,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,919.78. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $242,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 970.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

