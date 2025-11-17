iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $471.51 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

