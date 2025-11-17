Y.D. More Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,322 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.30. 1,024,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,436,690. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.33. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average of $184.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

