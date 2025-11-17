Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,747 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,629 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,312,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,040 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,528,971. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $266.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

