Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $26.6920, with a volume of 1390977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

SBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 42.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 246.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

