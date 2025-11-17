Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRL. Mizuho boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.07. 229,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,478. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -125.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.57.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,839,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $913,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,980,000 after acquiring an additional 208,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,750,000 after acquiring an additional 516,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,555,000 after purchasing an additional 144,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,415,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,751,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

