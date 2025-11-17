Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.9%

PM stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.00. The stock had a trading volume of 755,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,714. The firm has a market cap of $239.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $238,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 99.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.