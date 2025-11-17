Root Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Root Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,448,000. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $329.86 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.77. The stock has a market cap of $550.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

