Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lancashire (LRE)

11/12/2025 – Lancashire had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 820 to GBX 736. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 696 to GBX 725. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 600 to GBX 625. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 670 to GBX 700. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Lancashire had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 645 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Lancashire was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 600 price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 750.

In other news, insider Philip Broadley bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 637 per share, with a total value of £29,939. 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

