Landaas & Co. WI ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $404.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 269.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

