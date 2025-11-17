Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,601 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $225,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the first quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $922.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $409.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $871.71 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $934.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $966.35.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,140.00 to $1,134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,130.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,063.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,343.68. This represents a 28.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,100. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $9,605,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

