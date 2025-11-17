Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $93,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amgen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,594. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $336.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.39. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $345.84. The stock has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Scotiabank started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

