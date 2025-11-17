XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $160.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer set a $154.00 target price on XPO and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $131.62. The company had a trading volume of 133,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPO by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,479,000 after buying an additional 58,029 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in XPO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in XPO by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

