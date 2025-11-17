Home Depot’s (HD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $370.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $440.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $362.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

