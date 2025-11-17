Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Sylvamo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Sylvamo Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SLVM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 132,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,370. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.32 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Sylvamo’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sylvamo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 5.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 54.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

