Bank of America Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $305.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $325.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.51.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0%

CRM stock opened at $242.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,372 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,071. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

