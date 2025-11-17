Keysight Technologies (KEYS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):

11/14/2025 – Keysight Technologies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Keysight Technologies had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Keysight Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2025 – Keysight Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – Keysight Technologies is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2025 – Keysight Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/10/2025 – Keysight Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Keysight Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Keysight Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – Keysight Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

