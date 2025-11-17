Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 187 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Express by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,278,711,000 after buying an additional 965,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 136.6% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,740,000 after buying an additional 640,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $357.66. 132,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $377.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

