Y.D. More Investments Ltd Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 17.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $36.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,496. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

