Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $58,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 577.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.58.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,368.68. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.71. 33,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $311.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.