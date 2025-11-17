Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 406.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $32,252,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.5%

FICO stock traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,749.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,010. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,400.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,631.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,660.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.