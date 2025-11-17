Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $67,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ROP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $448.85. 26,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.92 and its 200-day moving average is $531.81. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.42 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

