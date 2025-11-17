Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $75.65 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 275,328 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.23% of Agilent Technologies worth $75,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 439,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.08. 65,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,200. This trade represents a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

