GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of GE Vernova worth $90,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 55.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,385,000 after acquiring an additional 51,913 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 5.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of GEV traded up $8.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $587.09. 343,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,186. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $600.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

