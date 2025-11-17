Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 298,613 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,613 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Intel worth $85,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 77.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,997,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,733,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,535.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $42.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.