Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2,143.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 73,257 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $175,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $306.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho upgraded McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

