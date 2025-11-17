25,533 Shares in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Bought by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 539,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,241. The stock has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 4.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day moving average is $146.24.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

