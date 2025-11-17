Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 636 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,944 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Cowen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $201.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,916.15. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,434.68. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $7,149,882. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.