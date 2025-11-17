The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 121.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $146.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $148.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

