Intrust Bank NA Sells 76,149 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,149 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA owned approximately 0.07% of Blue Owl Capital worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $734,619,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $218,884,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,845,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of OBDC opened at $11.89 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.89%.The firm had revenue of $453.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 104.96%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

