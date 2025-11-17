Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $291.71 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $310.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

